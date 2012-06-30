Photos: Space Station's Expedition 31 Mission

Soyuz Launches Space Station Crew on May 14, 2012

NASA TV

A Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Joe Acaba and cosmonauts Gennady Padalka and Sergei Revin blasts off from Kazakstan on May 14, 2012 (May 15 local time).

Expedition 31 Crew Readies for Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 31 Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka (bottom), NASA flight engineer Joe Acaba and flight engineer Sergei Revin (top) wave farewell from the base of their Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan shortly before launching toward the space station on May 14, 2012 (May 15 local time).

Shadow of Moon from ISS

Don Pettit

This is one of a series of photos taken by Expedition 31 Flight Engineer Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station, showing a shadow of the moon created by the May 20, 2012 solar eclipse, as the shadow spreads across cloud cover on Earth. Pettit used a 28-mm lens on a digital still camera.

The Blessing of the Media

NASA/Bill Ingalls

An Orthodox priest blesses members of the media shortly after blessing the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome Launch pad on Monday, May 14, 2012 in Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz spacecraft with Expedition 31 Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka and Flight Engineer Sergei Revin of Russia, and prime NASA Flight Engineer Joe Acaba is scheduled for 9:01 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 15.

Expedition 31 Soyuz Rocket Rollout

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-04M spacecraft is seen in silhouette after being rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Sunday, May 13, 2012. The launch of the Soyuz spacecraft with Expedition 31 Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka and Flight Engineer Sergei Revin of Russia, and prime NASA Flight Engineer Joe Acaba is scheduled for 9:01 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 15.

Shadow of Moon from ISS During Eclipse

Don Pettit

Expedition 31 Crew Press Conference

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Quarantined Expedition 31 prime crew members, from left, NASA Flight Engineer Joe Acaba, Russian Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka, and Russian Flight Engineer Sergei Revin pose for a group photograph during a prelaunch press conference held at the Cosmonaut Hotel on Monday, May 14, 2012 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz spacecraft with the crew of three is scheduled for 9:01 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 15.

Shadow of Moon from ISS During Eclipse

Don Pettit

Expedition 31 Soyuz Rocket Rollout

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-04M spacecraft is raised into position at launch pad ne, Sunday, May 13, 2012. at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz spacecraft with Expedition 31 Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka and Flight Engineer Sergei Revin of Russia, and prime NASA Flight Engineer Joe Acaba is scheduled for 9:01 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 15.

Expedition 31 Crew Members

NASA

Expedition 31 crew members take a break from training at NASA's Johnson Space Center to pose for a crew portrait. Image released July 14, 2011.

Expedition 31 Patch

NASA and its International Partners

Thin crescents along the horizons of Earth and its moon depict International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 31. The shape of the patch represents a view of our galaxy. This image was released September 2012.