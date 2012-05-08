Gallery: Space Adventures' Suborbital Rocket Ride

Space Race 2012 - Spaceship Concept

Space Adventures/Space Race 2012

An artist's depiction of a suborbital spaceflight offered by Space Adventures aboard an Armadillo Aerospace Vehicle. Seattle's Space Needle is offering a free trip on the spaceship as part of its Space Race 2012 contest.

Ascent of Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle

Background Photo: Richard Garriott/Design: Matt Ross

Proposed design of Space Adventures' suborbital vehicle in ascent.

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 1

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

Space Adventures' suborbital vehicle interior has room for two passengers.

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 2

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

An artist's illustration of the view from Space Adventures' 2-person suborbital spacecraft being built with Armadillo Aerospace.

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 3

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 4

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 5

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 6

Matt Ross/Space Adventures

View of Earth from a Suborbital Vehicle

Space Adventures

Earth as seen from a suborbital vehicle of the kind being built by Armadillo Aerospace for Space Adventures.

The Thin Blue Line

Oklahoma State University — Astro Project

The thin blue line seen at 100,000 ft. represents the kind of view a space tourist might hope to get from a Space Adventures' spacecraft built by Armadillo Aerospace.