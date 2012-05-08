Gallery: Space Adventures' Suborbital Rocket Ride

Space Race 2012 - Spaceship Concept
An artist's depiction of a suborbital spaceflight offered by Space Adventures aboard an Armadillo Aerospace Vehicle. Seattle's Space Needle is offering a free trip on the spaceship as part of its Space Race 2012 contest.
Ascent of Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle
Proposed design of Space Adventures' suborbital vehicle in ascent.
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 1
Space Adventures' suborbital vehicle interior has room for two passengers.
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 2
An artist's illustration of the view from Space Adventures' 2-person suborbital spacecraft being built with Armadillo Aerospace.
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 3
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 4
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 5
Space Adventures' Suborbital Vehicle Interior 6
View of Earth from a Suborbital Vehicle
Earth as seen from a suborbital vehicle of the kind being built by Armadillo Aerospace for Space Adventures.
The Thin Blue Line
The thin blue line seen at 100,000 ft. represents the kind of view a space tourist might hope to get from a Space Adventures' spacecraft built by Armadillo Aerospace.