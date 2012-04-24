Boeing is developing its capsule for use ferrying astronauts to Earth orbit and to the International Space Station. (Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)

Aerospace juggernaut Boeing is developing a new spacecraft, the CST-100, aimed at launching astronauts into low-Earth orbit and returning them safely to Earth. The space capsule is expected to initially launch atop a modified Atlas 5 rocket. Find out more about the CST-100 space capsule with the SPACE.com infographic above. Photos: Boeing's Space Capsule CST-100

