Photos: Comedian Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

TV comedian Stephen Colbert undergoes astronaut training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in 2010.

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert poses with astronaut Mark Kelly at NASA's Johnson Space Center in 2010.

Stephen Colbert Trains at NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

Comedian Stephen Colbert stands on a model of the space treadmill named after him, the Combined Operational Load-Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT).

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert signs the patch made for NASA’s space treadmill named after him, the Combined Operational Load-Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT).

Stephen Colbert Trains at NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert Trains at NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert runs on the NASA treadmill named after him, the Combined Operational Load-Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT).

Stephen Colbert Tours NASA

NASA

Stephen Colbert Visits NASA

NASA

