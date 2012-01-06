Russia launched an ambitious Mars moon probe, the Phobos-Grunt mission, on Nov. 8, 2011 (EST) on a mission to collect the first samples of the Martian moon Phobos, but the spacecraft was soon marooned in Earth orbit. See how the Phobos-Grunt probe will fall to Earth in January 2012 in the SPACE.com infographic above.
The Crash of Failed Mars Probe Phobos-Grunt (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
