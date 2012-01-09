Vote Now! Pick SPACE.com's 1st Space Poster

The Illustrated Space

Space can be a tricky place, a vast expanse where sometimes words aren't enough to explain the complexity of the cosmos. That's where SPACE.com's infographics come in.



Our detailed and colorful infographics aim to explain the latest space discoveries and new missions for all readers. We need YOUR help to decide which of our most popular infographics should be printed up as a poster for offline enjoyment. So vote now and let us know which one you'd put on your wall!



FIRST STOP: NASA's Space Shuttle(Infographic)

NASA's Space Shuttle – From Top to Bottom

Graphic by Karl Tate/SPACE.com

NASA's space shuttles are amazing flying machines. They launch like rocket, land like airplanes and then hit the hangar for a pit stop before turning around and doing it again.



Spaceships of the World: 50 Years of Human Spaceflight

Karl Tate/SPACE.com

See the spaceships that have launched astronauts and cosmonauts into space in the first 50 years of human spaceflight.



Inside and Out: The International Space Station

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

Follow the International Space Station's (ISS) construction and development history from this infographic provided by Space.com. Read about the construction of the most complex space project ever undertaken.



Planets Large and Small Populate Our Galaxy

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Astronomers searching for another Earth are getting closer, thanks to recent discoveries by the Kepler space telescope.



Inside Huge Mars Rover's Sky Crane Landing

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

NASA's Curiosity rover is the size of a small car and will use a unique way to land on Mars.



Space Launch System: NASA's Giant Rocket Explained

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

See how NASA's new mega rocket, the Space Launch System, measures up for deep space missions in this SPACE.com infographic.



Earth’s Moon Phases, Monthly Lunar Cycles

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

Moon Astronomy Lesson: Learn more about moon phases, a waxing and waning crescent or gibbous moon and the lunar cycles of Earth’s moon each month at SPACE.com.



Solar System Explained From the Inside Out

SPACE.com/Karl Tate

A graphical representation of our solar system to scale - see how far the planets are from the sun in astronomical units.



How the First Human Spaceflight Worked

Karl Tate/SPACE.com

See how the first human spaceflight actually occurred when the Soviet Union launched cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1 on April 12, 1961.



