This image of asteroid 2005 YU55 was captured on the night of Nov. 8, 2011, by the 25-inch telescope at the Clay Center Observatory in Brookline, Mass. The asteroid is the bright white dot near left-center; the white streaks are stars, which appear to move because the telescope is tracking the fast-moving 2005 YU55.

Skywatchers are in for a treat this year if they look up at some of the brightest asteroids in view. Here's a skywatching guide to help you plan your targets.

The following asteroids are expected to become brighter than magnitude 9 and more than 90 degrees from the sun during 2012.