Due to the changing geometery of planetary orbits, the bright planets Venus and Jupiter will move closer together over several months.

Over the next couple of months, the planets Venus and Jupiter will shine brightly in the evening sky, with only the moon appearing more luminous. Venus and Jupiter will continue to move closer and closer to one another until March.

These bright planets should be relatively easy to find, and since they are so bright, you should be able to spot them with your naked eyes.

