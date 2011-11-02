China successfully docked two robotic spacecraft in orbit on Nov. 3, 2011 Beijing Time, joining an elite group of nations who have demonstrated the art of space rendezvous. Take a look at how the space docking occurred and how it stacks up against space station firsts of Russia and the United States in the infographic above.
Inside China's Space Rendezvous Success (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
