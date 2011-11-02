Inside China's Space Rendezvous Success (Infographic)

The docking of two robotic spacecraft, the Tiangong 1 space station and Shenzhou 8 capsule, provided a preview of larger Chinese space complexes planned for the future.

China successfully docked two robotic spacecraft in orbit on Nov. 3, 2011 Beijing Time, joining an elite group of nations who have demonstrated the art of space rendezvous. Take a look at how the space docking occurred and how it stacks up against space station firsts of Russia and the United States in the infographic above.