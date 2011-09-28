Photos: China's First Space Station

China's Space Station Design

China Manned Space Engineering Office

An artist's depiction of China's first space station, a 60-ton orbital complex, after its assembly is complete in 2020.

Display Model of Tiangong I Module

Gregory Kulacki/People's Daily Online

Display model of Tiangong I module at an exhibition hall at the China Academy of Space Technology, complete with access door for public viewing. A Long March 2F carrier rocket for Tiangong I arrived at China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on July 23. Personnel and facilities from all subsystems and payloads are gathering at the launch center for the mission of the space laboratory, which are reportedly going well.

China's Tiangong 1 at the Launch Site

China Manned Space Engineering

China's Tiangong 1 spacecraft and Long March 2F rocket is pictured at the launch site after being transferred from a facility at the Jiuquan Satellite Launching Center.

How China's First Space Station Will Work (Infographic)

Karl Tate/SPACE.com

Take a look at how China's first space station, called Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") will be assembled in orbit in this SPACE.com infographic. See the full infographic on the Tiangong space station here.

China's Tiangong 1 Space Lab Module Transferred to Launch Site

China Manned Space Engineering

China's Tiangong 1 space lab and its Chinese Long March 2F rocket is transferred to the launch site.

Tiangong 1 Space Station Module Undergoing Testing

China Manned Space Engineering Office

Photo of the Tiangong 1 module undergoing testing earlier in 2011.

China's Tiangong 1 Spacecraft & Launch Vehicle Rolled to Launch Site

China Manned Space Engineering

China's integrated Tiangong 1 spacecraft and Long March 2F rocket is slowly rolled out of the vehicle assembly building to its launch site.

China Space Station Docking Vision

China Manned Space Engineering Office

China is developing its first full-fledged space station, called Tiangong (Heavenly Palace). Early tests of China’s skills at rendezvous and docking, shown in this artist's illustration, are set to begin in 2011.

China's First Space Station Plans

China Astronaut Research and Training Center

This graphic from a China Astronaut Training Center presentation depicts China's planned space station.

Tiangong-1 Space Station Module's First Visitor

China Manned Space Engineering Office

Shenzhou-8 undergoes testing in preparation for carrying out an unpiloted rendezvous and docking mission to the Tiangong-1platform.

China Shifts Space Station Project Into Overdrive

CCTV

The first public appearance of China's space station concept.