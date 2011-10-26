Auroral Glow Over Earth Space Wallpaper

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this stunning photo of an auroral glow over the Earth. The stunning space wallpaper was taken by fellow spaceflyer Mike Fossum (@astro_aggie) on October 5. Garan wrote: "@Astro_Aggie is changing the way us earthlings view our planet. Great snap Mike! #ISS #NASA."

