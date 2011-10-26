Auroral Glow Over Earth Space Wallpaper

Trending

Auroral Glow Over Earth
(Image: © Ron Garan/Mike Fossum)

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this stunning photo of an auroral glow over the Earth. The stunning space wallpaper was taken by fellow spaceflyer Mike Fossum (@astro_aggie) on October 5. Garan wrote: "@Astro_Aggie is changing the way us earthlings view our planet. Great snap Mike! #ISS #NASA."

