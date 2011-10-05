Photos: Space Farm 7's Crazy Corn Mazes

NASA-themed Corn Maze at Cornbelly's in Lehi, Utah

The MAiZE Inc

The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Space Farm 7 Corn Maze at Belvedere Plantation

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

A giant rocket serves as the centerpiece for the Space Farm 7 corn maze at Belvedere Plantation in Fredericksburg, Va. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Corn Maze at the Rock Ranch in The Rock, Georgia

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

The year 2011 marked the 50th anniversary of human spaceflight and the giant corn maze at the Rock Ranch in The Rock, Georgia, celebrates the event with a giant spacesuit-clad astronaut at its core. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Corn Maze in Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna, Nebraska

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

The International Space Station serves as the inspiration for this corn maze designed by Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna, Nebraska. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Vast Corn Maze at Liberty Ridge Farm in Schaghticoke, New York

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

The Liberty Ridge Farm in Schaghticoke, New York showcased the Hubble Space Telescope in a vast corn maze. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Corn Maze at Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, Texas

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, Texas spotlights the first manned moon landing of Apollo 11 in its design for a space-themed corn maze. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.

Corn Maze at Dell'Osso Family Farm in Lathrop, California

The MAiZE Inc./Space Farm 7

The Dell'Osso Family Farm in Lathrop, Calif., honoring NASA's Kepler space observatory with its own corn maze to mark the spacecraft's ongoing planet-hunting mission. The maze is one of seven corn mazes across the United States by farms participating in the Space Farm 7 project in 2011.