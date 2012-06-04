Gallery: Declassified US Spy Satellite Photos & Designs

Spy Satellite Gambit 1 KH-7

Gambit 1 KH-7 is one of three formerly classified reconnaissance satellites that went on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, starting Jan. 26, 2012.

HEXAGON Spy Satellite Explained

This National Reconnaissance Office released graphic depicts the huge HEXAGON spy satellite, a Cold War era surveillance craft that flew reconnaissance missions from 1971 to 1986. The bus-size satellites weighed 30,000 pounds and were 60 feet long.

Hexagon KH-9

Spy Satellite Gambit 3 KH-8

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hudson

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hudson speaks during the exhibit opening of three formerly classified reconnaissance satellites - Gambit 1 KH-7, Gambit 3 KH-8 and Hexagon KH-9 - at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

GAMBIT-3 Spy Satellite Explained

This image released by the National Reconnaissance Office on Sept. 17, 2011 depicts the GAMBIT-3 spy satellite design, which was used in 54 launches (4 of them failures) for U.S. space surveillance operations between 1966 and 1984

Presentation of a Painting of the Hexagon satellite

To commemorate the event, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hudson (right) presented National Reconnaissance Office Director and Air Force Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Carlson (left) with a painting of the Hexagon satellite by nationally recognized artist and Dayton, Ohio resident, Dr. Richard Black.

Lloyd Bryant at exhibit for reconaissance satellites

Master of Ceremonies Lloyd Bryant speaks during the exhibit opening of three formerly classified reconnaissance satellites - Gambit 1 KH-7, Gambit 3 KH-8 and Hexagon KH-9 - at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Spy Satellite Gambit 3 KH-8

National Reconnaissance Office Director and Air Force Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Carlson

National Reconnaissance Office Director and Air Force Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Carlson speaks during the exhibit opening of three formerly classified reconnaissance satellites - Gambit 1 KH-7, Gambit 3 KH-8 and Hexagon KH-9 - at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

National Reconnaissance Office Historian Dr. James Outzen

National Reconnaissance Office Historian Dr. James Outzen speaks during the exhibit opening of three formerly classified reconnaissance satellites - Gambit 1 KH-7, Gambit 3 KH-8 and Hexagon KH-9 - at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.