Gallery: Texas Wildfires Seen From Space

Smoke From Texas Wildfires Visible From Space

NASA/Ron Garan

Smoke wafts off the Earth from wildfires in Texas in this photo taken by space station astronaut Ron Garan on Sept. 6, 2011.

101 Ranch Fire in Texas

NASA Earth Observatory/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

This false-color photo of the 101 Ranch Fire in Texas was taken by NASA’s Terra satellite on Sept. 3, 2011. The burn scar is gray, vegetation is red, and bare or sparsely vegetated ground is tan. Water is navy blue.

Texas Wildfires Seen From the International Space Station

NASA/Ron Garan

Wildfires in Texas' Bastrop, Todd Misson, Peter’s Chapel areas as seen from the International Space Station by astronaut Ron Garan.

Bastrop County Fires in Texas

NASA/GSFC/Jeff Schmaltz/MODIS Land Rapid Response Team

NASA satellite image showing the fires in Bastrop County Texas on Sept. 5, 2011

Astronaut Mike Fossum's View of Texas Wildfires

NASA/Mike Fossum

Astronaut Mike Fossum captured this photo of wildfires burning in Texas from his vantage point on the International Space Station on Sept. 7, 2011. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected," Fossum wrote on Twitter.

Wildfires North of Houston As Seen From Space

NASA/Ron Garan

Wildfires in Texas' Bastrop and Montgomery counties, north of Houston, as seen from space by astronaut Ron Garan.