Photos: NASA's Last Space Shuttle Landing in History

Shadow Landing for Final Space Shuttle Mission

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Space shuttle Atlantis (STS-135) touches down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility (SLF), completing its 13-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and the final flight of the Space Shuttle Program, early Thursday morning, July 21, 2011, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Atlantis Arrives at NASA's Employee Appreciation Event

NASA/Frankie Martin

Space shuttle Atlantis is slowly towed from the Shuttle Landing Facility to an orbiter processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the last time on July 21, 2011. A crowd of NASA workers is on hand for an employee appreciation event.

Space Shuttle Atlantis with American Flag

NASA/Kim Shiflett

An American flag flaps proudly in the wind in front of space shuttle Atlantis on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA's Space Shuttle Workers at Employee Appreciation Event

NASA/Frankie Martin

The thousands of workers who have processed, launched and landed the space shuttles for more than three decades welcome Atlantis home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during an employee appreciation event.

Atlantis Towed to Shuttle Landing Facility

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Space shuttle Atlantis is slowly towed from the Shuttle Landing Facility to an orbiter processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the last time. Atlantis' final return from space at 5:57 a.m. EDT secured the space shuttle fleet's place in history and brought a close to the America's Space Shuttle Program.

The End of an Era

NASA/Kyle Herring

Workers measured and marked in bright red the letters "MLG" at the spot where space shuttle Atlantis' main landing gear came to rest after the vehicle's final return from space.

I’m Down, I’m Grounded, Safe and Sound

NASA TV

Atlantis' crew stands before the orbiter following a successful landing on July 21, 2011.

Atlantis Post-Landing Surrounded by People

NASA TV

Space shuttle Atlantis is surrounded by people following its landing at Kennedy Space Center, July 21, 2011.

Crew Transport Vehicle

NASA TV

The Crew Transport Vehicle used to move the shuttle astronauts gleams in the morning sun, July 21, 2011.

Space Shuttle Atlantis Lands with Drag Chute Deployed

NASA/Kenny Allen

At the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the drag chute trailing space shuttle Atlantis is illuminated by the xenon lights on Runway 15 as the shuttle lands for the final time. Securing the space shuttle fleet's place in history, Atlantis marked the 26th nighttime landing of NASA's Space Shuttle Program and the 78th landing at Kennedy.

Touching Down Lightly

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Space shuttle Atlantis gleamed in the darkness at it touched down on the Shuttle Landing Facility's Runway 15 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the final time. Atlantis' wheels came to a stop at 5:57:54 am on Thursday, July 21, 2011.