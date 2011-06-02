Photos: 'Midnight' Partial Solar Eclipse of 2011

The "Midnight Eclipse" in Bodø, Norway with More Clouds

astro.viten.no/Inge Birkeli

In Bodø, Norway some transparent clouds made the partial solar eclipse of June 1-2, 2011, look more dramatic. Observed with a H-alpha filter, more details on the sun are visible. The rare "midnight eclipse" began on Thursday, June 2, 2011, but crossed the International Date Line to end on Wednesday, June 1.

The "Midnight Eclipse" in Tromsø, Norway

astro.viten.no/Pål Tengesdal and Steinar Thorvaldson

The partial solar eclipse of June 1-2, 2011, at maximum is shown as observed from Tromsø in Norway. The rare "midnight eclipse" began on Thursday, June 2, 2011, but crossed the International Date Line to end on Wednesday, June 1.

"Midnight" Partial Solar Eclipse Over Tromso, Norway

Bernt Olsen

Photographer and skywatcher Bernt Olsen snapped this view of the partial solar eclipse of June 1-2, 2011 just during the "midnight sun" in Tromso, Norway. The partial solar eclipse was dubbed a "midnight" eclipse as its viewing path crossed the International Date Line across far northern latitudes.

"Midnight" Partial Solar Eclipse Over Tromso, Norway

Bernt Olsen

"Midnight" Partial Solar Eclipse Over Tromso, Norway

Bernt Olsen

"Midnight" Partial Solar Eclipse Over Bratsk, Russia

Svetlana Kulkova

Photographer and skywatcher Svetlana Kulkova snapped this view of the partial solar eclipse of June 1-2, 2011 just after sunrise on June 2 from Bratsk, Russia. The partial solar eclipse was dubbed a "midnight" eclipse as its viewing path crossed the International Date Line.

Track the Partial Solar Eclipse, June 1, 2011

NASA

ok This NASA graphic shows the track of the June 1-2 partial solar eclipse, which will begin on June 2 and end on June 1 due to a fluke of its path across the International Date Line.