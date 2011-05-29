Amazing Spacewalk Photos: Shuttle Endeavour at Space Station

High Above the World

NASA

A digital camera with a fish-eye lens captured this image of NASA astronaut Michael Fincke (top center) during the fourth and last spacewalk of Endeavour's STS-134 mission as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station on May 27, 2011. The docked shuttle Endeavour is visible at left.

This Is How You Spacewalk

NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff takes center stage in this amazing spacewalk photo taken by crewmate Mike Fincke (visible in the reflection on Chamitoff's spacesuit visor) using a fish-eye lens and digital camera during a May 27, 2011 excursion outside the International Space Station.

Shuttle Endeavour, Up Close

NASA

Parts of the International Space Station and docked shuttle Endeavour are featured in this image photographed by NASA astronaut Mike Fincke using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera, during the STS-134 mission's fourth and last spacewalk - the last EVA ever to be performed by a NASA shuttle crew on May 27, 2011.

A View to Behold

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This stunning photo shows two astronauts, Endeavour shuttle commander Mark Kelly and space station flight engineer Ron Garan (both of NASA) gazing out at Earth through the space station's Cupola. A bright blue Earth provides a breathtaking backdrop. The photo was taken on May 25, 2011 by NASA astronaut Mike Fincke during the third spacewalk of Endeavour's STS-134 mission.

Space Station's Russian Side

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

In this spacewalk photo by Endeavour shuttle astronaut Mike Fincke, Russia's Soyuz capsule "Yuri Gagarin" dominates the view on a rooftop docking port at the International Space Station during a May 27, 2011 spacewalk. The station's Russian segment, as well as the European ATV-2 Johannes Kepler cargo ship (identifiable by its X-like solar wings) are also visible. Fincke took the photo during the mission's fourth and last spacewalk.

Stars and Stripes and Spacewalks

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

Spacewalkers Mike Fincke and Greg Chamitoff work outside the International Space Station while the shuttle Endeavour is docked at the outpost. This spectacular photo shows Fincke in the center. While Chamitoff snapped the photo, the American flag patch on his spacesuit sleeve is visible at left.

Yuri Gagarin Rides Again

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

The image of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin is seen emblazoned on the side of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in this photo taken by Endeavour shuttle astronaut Mike Fincke while working outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on May 27, 2011. The Soyuz was named after Gagar to honor the 50th anniversary of Gagarin's April 12, 1961 launch into space, which began the era of human spaceflight. This image was posted by NASA astronaut Ron Garan, who launched into space on Gagarin, via his official NASA twitter site @Astro_Ron.

Airglow Over Brazil

NASA

This is a view of the night sky of the Southern Hemisphere just off the port wing of NASA's shuttle Endeavour as the shuttle/space station tandem track northeastward over the South Atlantic Ocean about 1,400 miles southeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The faint "airglow" of the Earth's atmosphere is visible just left of the wing. The image was taken on May 27, 2011 during the final spacewalk of the STS-134 mission.

4 Spaceships, 1 Photo

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This stunning photo taken by Endeavour shuttle astronaut Greg Chamitoff shows four different spaceships linked together in orbit. At the far left is Endeavour, while Russia's Soyuz capsule "Yuri Gagarin" is perched at a rooftop docking port on the International Space Station. The X-shaped solar arrays of Europe's unmanned ATV-2 Johannes Kepler spacecraft round out the fleet at a far right docking port.

One Final Spacewalk

NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (right) and Michael Fincke, both STS-134 mission specialists, participate in the mission's fourth spacewalk for construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station on May 27, 2011. It was the last ever spacewalk by a shuttle crew.

The Long View

NASA

A fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera was used to capture this image of Endeavour shuttle astronaut Mike Fincke (center frame) during the STS-134 mission's fourth spacewalk on May 27, 2011. Endeavour's 50-foot inspection boom, which spacewalkers moved to the space station during the excursion, is visible at top left.