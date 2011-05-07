Earth From Space: Amazing Photos by Astronaut Ron Garan

Hurricane Irene From Space: View of NYC and Boston

NASA/Ron Garan

NASA astronaut Ron Garan posted this photo of the New York City, Boston and Cape Cod regions on Aug. 27, 2011 as Hurricane Irene neared. Garan wrote: "#NYC#Boston + #Cape #Fromspace in 'Calm before the Storm' as #Irene visibly looms offshore."

Astronaut Photographs Hurricane Irene

NASA/Ron Garan

High above the Earth from aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Ron Garan snapped this image of Hurricane Irene as it passed over the Carribean on Aug. 22, 2011.

'Shooting Star' From Space

NASA/Ron Garan (@Astro_Ron)

NASA astronaut Ron Garan photographed a "shooting star" during the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 13, 2011 from the International Space Station.

Eyes on New Zealand

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This photo of New Zealand from space was taken by NASA astronaut Ron Garan, who has been blogging about the planet's beauty on his website Fragile Oasis. This image, taken on April 15, 2011, was Garan's first photo sent via Twitter from the International Space Station.

City of Angels

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

The U.S. city of Los Angeles shines bright in this nighttime photo taken by astronaut Ron Garan from the International Space Station on April 17, 2011 during the Expedition 27 mission. At the time it was 4:33 a.m. local time in Los Angeles as the space station soared 220 miles overhead.

Daybreak

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

Dawn breaks over California in the United States April 17, 2011 in this photo by NASA astronaut Ron Garan from the International Space Station. The lights of Los Angeles appear in the foreground while San Francisco appears in the back near the horizon.

Spacecraft With a View

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

Two Russian spacecraft add perspective to this photo of Earth taken by NASA astronaut Ron Garan on the International Space Station on April 17, 2011 during the Expedition 27 mission. The photo shows the Catamarca region of Argentina.

Argentina Down Below

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This stunning photo of the Catamarca region of Argentina was taken on April 17, 2011 by NASA astronaut Ron Garan through a window on the International Space Station, 220 miles above Earth.

Airglow

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This space sunrise photo shows Taiwan and the Philippines as they appeared to NASA astronaut Ron Garan on April 19, 2011, from a window on the International Space Station during the Expedition 27 flight.

San Francisco Sunrise

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

NASA astronaut Ron Garan snapped this photo of San Francisco, Calif., on April 17, 2011 while flying aboard the International Space Station during the Expedition 27 mission. On the horizon, the bright blue glow – called airglow – shines just before sunrise over the Golden State. A bright planet is also visible.

Astronaut Ron Garan with booster for "Yuri Gagarin" Soyuz spacecraft

NASA

NASA astronaut Ron Garan poses in front of the booster for the "Yuri Gagarin" Soyuz spacecraft that will carry him and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station.