Getting Crafty With Space: NASA/Etsy Contest Winners

Get Your Space Craft On

Etsy

NASA astronaut Steve Robinson (right) and Etsy craft site admin Laura pose for a photo during Space Craft judging day on March 18, 2011. NASA and the online craft website Etsy hosted a craft contest for the best space-themed craft, with cash prizes and a trip to a shuttle launch for the winners.

And the Winner Is …

Etsy

Grand Prize Winner of the NASA/Etsy contest was the Northstar Table by Colleen and Eric Whiteley of Brooklyn, NY. The table features a hidden compartment that can be opened by pressing one of the stars on its surface. The Northstar Table won Best of Show, nabbing a $500 first prize and trip to see the space shuttle Endeavour's last launch in April 2011 for the Whiteleys.

Wall Art

Etsy

Artist Nikkita Karsan Bhakta won the 2-D reproduction category of the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest with her entry "Universal Thoughts" seen here. "My original goal was to photograph trails of smoke and succeeded doing so by experimenting with india ink and water. It was later that I discovered the uncanny, visual parallels between the ink trails and images I have seen from space," Bhakta said in a statement from Etsy.

One Ring to Rule Them All

Etsy

Artist Patrick Burt of Arizona won the 3-D category of the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest with his entry "Brother Sun/Sister Moon," a titanium ring embedded with silver, gold and diamonds to represent the stars, sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and ringed Saturn.

An Embroidered Moon

Etsy

Artist Rachel Barry Hobson won the 2-D original category of the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest with this embroidery entry "High Texture Hand Embroidery of the Moon." "The details are breathtaking," Etsy officials said.

For Your Viewing Pleasure

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.

Launching Rocket Collage

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.

A Free-standing Wooden Spacecraft and Astronaut

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.

A Free-standing, Beaded Rocket

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.

The Man in the Moon

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.

An Engraved NASA Logo

Etsy

An entry in the NASA/Etsy Space Craft Contest.