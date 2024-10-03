How to watch ULA's 2nd-ever Vulcan Centaur rocket launch on Oct. 4

Oct. 4 LIVE Broadcast: Vulcan Cert-2 - YouTube Watch On

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch the second test flight of its Vulcan Centaur rocket on Friday morning (Oct. 4), and you can watch the action live online.

Vulcan Centaur's second mission, a test flight called Cert-2 , is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41) at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a three-hour window that opens at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT). You can watch the launch live here at Space.com, courtesy of ULA, or directly via the company.

Cert-2 is the second flight of Vulcan Centaur after January's Cert-1, which sent Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander to Earth orbit. Cert-2 is a demonstration mission required to certify the rocket for future use by the U.S. Space Force .

Vulcan Centaur was rolled out to SLC-41 on Monday (Sept. 30). The rocket had a successful “wet dress rehearsal” on Tuesday (Oct. 1), during which the company completed a fueling test and practice countdown.

ULA aims to launch two Space Force missions, called USSF-106 and USSF-87, with Vulcan Centaur by the end of the year. A successful Cert-2 launch will be a big step toward that goal, though post-flight data reviews are required to formally certify the rocket.

Related: ULA rolls Vulcan Centaur rocket to pad ahead of 2nd-ever launch (photos)

The Cert-2 test flight will carry an inert "mass simulator" and instrumentation that will allow ULA to assess the rocket’s upper stage. The mission was originally supposed to fly Sierra Space's robotic Dream Chaser space plane, but the spacecraft wasn’t ready in time for launch.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors