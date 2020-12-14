Trending

Total solar eclipse 2020: See the best photos and more from Twitter

By

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 took place on Dec. 14, and Twitter users flocked to share their experiences of the event.

Most of those users were forced to enjoy the event indirectly, since the path of totality covered a small strip of land in Argentina and Chile and the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling unsafe. But webcasts abounded to share the spectacle with armchair skywatchers all around the world.

(Reminder: If you're lucky enough to observe a solar eclipse in person, do not look directly at the sun with unprotected eyes unless during the brief moment of totality. Otherwise, use eclipse safety glasses.)

Related: Total solar eclipse 2020: Here's how to watch it online

And of course, the best views still made it to Twitter. Here are some highlights:

Editor's note: If you happen to safely observe the total solar eclipse of 2020 and would like to share the experience with Space.com for a story or slideshow, send images and comments in to spacephotos@space.com

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.