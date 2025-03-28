Exoplanet nurseries around infant stars can be much smaller than expected: 'It is astonishing'

News
By published

"As the large and bright discs are the easiest to observe, our previous view of the birth site of planets was biased."

(Main) 73 protoplanetary disks seen by the ALMA telescope (Inset) an illustration of a protoplanetary disk.
Protoplanetary disks seen by the ALMA telescope, with an illustration of a protoplanetary disk highlighted in front. (Image credit: ESO/L. Calçada/Guerra-Alvarado et al.,)

Astronomers have discovered that the flattened clouds of gas and dust around stars — nurseries that give birth to planets — are generally smaller than previously thought. Some are so small, in fact, they would neatly slot within Earth's orbit around the sun.

Additionally, the team's observations, conducted with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), have revealed that these so-called "protoplanetary disks" are more common than scientists had theorized, with small red dwarf stars also able to host them.

The astronomers studied 73 protoplanetary disks in the Lupus region, a prominent star-forming section in space that's located around 400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius. The team discovered many young stars hosting tiny protoplanetary disks, some not much thicker than the distance between Earth and the sun (an astronomical unit, or AU).

"It is astonishing to discover that protoplanetary disks can be so small and that they are so common," Paola Pinilla, a study team member and researcher at the University College of London (UCL) Mullard Space Science Laboratory, told Space.com. "As the large and bright disks are the easiest to observe, our previous view of the birth site of planets was biased."

(Image credit: Guerra-Alvarado et al.)

The team also found that most of the observed disks showed neither gaps nor rings.

Pinilla added that, thanks to the incredible capabilities of ALMA, astronomers are finally able to characterize the small and faint disks around red dwarf stars that are only 10% to 50% the mass of our sun.

"These stars are the most common in our galaxy, so we are finally revealing and understanding the most common conditions for planet formation," Pinilla said.

The ideal conditions for super-Earths

Over the last decade, astronomers have imaged hundreds of protoplanetary disks, finding that, in general, they are so large they would extend out beyond the orbit of Neptune, about 30 AU.

ALMA, an array of 66 radio telescopes located in the Atacama Desert region of Northern Chile, is no stranger to protoplanetary disks. However, this time, the powerful radio telescope has outdone itself, finding large 30 AU-wide planet-birthing structures may actually be uncommon in terms of the overall population of these objects.

"These results completely change our view of what a 'typical’ protoplanetary disk looks like," team leader Osmar Guerra-Alvarado of Leiden University said in a statement. "Only the brightest disks, which are the easiest to observe, show large-scale gaps, whereas compact disks without such substructures are actually much more common."

This illustration depicts a protoplanetary disk around a newborn star.

Yellowish-brown concentric rings in space are depicted in this illustration. (Image credit: University of Copenhagen/Lars Buchhave)

The discovery of a small protoplanetary disk has implications for the commonality of a particular kind of extrasolar planet, or "exoplanet," called a super-Earth.

These are rocky worlds that are more massive than Earth but smaller than ice giants like Neptune and Uranus.

Super-Earths generally have masses between two and 10 times that of our planet. The new findings could also explain why super-Earths tend to be found around low-mass stars.

"The observations also show that these compact discs could have optimal conditions for the formation of so-called super-Earths, as most of the dust is close to the star, where super-Earths are typically found," team member Mariana Sanchez of Leiden Observatory said in the statement.

These low-mass red dwarfs are the most common stars in the Milky Way and the conditions around them favor super-Earths, making these more massive cousins of our home planet the most common planets in our galaxy.

What size nursery did Earth grow up in?

Our bias toward larger protoplanetary disks is natural. Not only are they better suited to detection, as explained above, but it seems like our own planet grew up in a larger planetary nursery around 4.6 billion years ago.

One clue is the size of the sun, which is between two and 10 times the size of the stars seen with smaller protoplanetary disks.

Secondly, the conditions in which the solar system formed were sufficient to create gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn. The team's observations of small disks imply that they may not be able to birth such large worlds.

"The discovery that the majority of the small disks do not show gaps implies that the majority of stars do not host giant planets," Nienke van der Marel, a team member and researcher at the Leiden Observatory, said in the statement. "This is consistent with what we see in exoplanet populations around full-grown stars. These observations link the disk population directly to the exoplanet population."

Finally, our planetary system lacks a super-Earth, the creation of which seems favored by small protoplanetary disks.

Related Stories:

James Webb Space Telescope notches 1st rocky planet confirmation

James Webb Space Telescope's ground-breaking study of a planet-forming disk hints at future exoplanet discoveries

Exoplanet 'baby pictures' reveal exomoons possibly taking shape around infant worlds

The lasting impact of this research may be the establishment of a "missing link" between observations of protoplanetary disks and observations of different types of exoplanets around stars.

"The research shows that we've been wrong for a long time about what a typical disk looks like," van der Marel said. "Clearly, we've been biased towards the brightest and largest discs. Now we finally have a full overview of discs of all sizes."

The team's research was published on Wednesday (March 26) on the paper repository site arXiv.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Lea
Robert Lea
Senior Writer

Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.’s Open University. Follow him on Twitter @sciencef1rst.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the universe
An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.

NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun
An illustration of a yellow orb in space with other components around it, such as the two exoplanets and a space telescope.

2 newly found exoplanets reignite an outstanding question about our solar system
an image of two spiral galaxies that appear to be one colorful, strangely-shaped galaxy.

James Webb Space Telescope discovers 2 galaxies forming breathtaking 'cosmic lens': Space photo of the day
See more latest
Most Popular
an image of two spiral galaxies that appear to be one colorful, strangely-shaped galaxy.
James Webb Space Telescope discovers 2 galaxies forming breathtaking 'cosmic lens': Space photo of the day
A starry sky with an orange orb in the center. Lots of streaks circle the area.
This spacecraft swarm could spot interstellar visitors zipping through our solar system
The astronauts of SpaceX&#039;s Fram2 mission, which will fly over Earth&#039;s poles. From left to right: Mission specialist and medical officer Eric Phillips, pilot Rabea Rogge, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen and commander Chun Wang.
Meet the astronauts of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, the 1st to fly over Earth's poles
gif animation showing a partial solar eclipse with the moon moving in from the right and partially covering the sun&#039;s disk as viewed from Earth.
Don't miss the partial solar eclipse tomorrow: Where, when and how to see it
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station.
Boeing's next Starliner launch for NASA could slip to early 2026 after fixes
ULA&#039;s second Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Florida&#039;s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 4, 2024.
US Space Force certifies new Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch national security missions
a spacecraft is held by a robotic arm above Earth.
NASA cancels cargo launch to ISS due to damaged Cygnus spacecraft
An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.
NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.
So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
An illustration of a yellow orb in space with other components around it, such as the two exoplanets and a space telescope.
2 newly found exoplanets reignite an outstanding question about our solar system