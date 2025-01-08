Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Bill Nye is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Bill Nye was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his dedication to science education.

Nye, popularly known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, is an American science educator, television presenter and CEO of the Planetary Society . Nye was among 19 honorees to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom — United States' highest civilian honor — at a White House ceremony held on Jan. 4.

"Bill Nye has inspired and influenced generations of American students as 'Bill Nye the Science Guy,'" officials wrote in a statement from the White House . "His dedication to science education continues through his work as CEO of the Planetary Society and as a vocal advocate for space exploration and environmental stewardship."

President Biden presented the medal to each honoree, which included former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, world-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall and U2 frontman and activist Bono.

"Earning 19 Emmy Awards for his energetic experiments on television as Bill Nye the Science Guy, he also earned the trust of millions of children and families," the announcer said as Nye stepped up to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "By sharing the magic of fun and science, he inspires generations of Americans to follow facts and reason and leave the world better than we found it."

Nye graduated from Cornell University in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and then began working at Boeing , where he specialized in hydraulics systems on 747s.

He later debuted his "Science Guy" persona on the Seattle television show "Almost Live!," which led to his nationally syndicated show, "Bill Nye the Science Guy," in the 1990s. He later hosted a Netflix series, " Bill Nye Saves the World ," and another mini series called " The End Is Nye ," on Peacock TV.

