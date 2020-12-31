'Firefly's' Alan Tudyk plays a marooned E.T. stranded in small-town America in first trailer for Syfy's 'Resident Alien'

Fans yearning for "Firefly's" Alan Tudyk returning to the small screen will be thrilled to learn he'll play a weird extraterrestrial stranded on planet Earth in Syfy's new live-action science fiction series " Resident Alien ."

Based on the cult comic book series from Dark Horse Comics created by writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, "Resident Alien" showcases the quirky Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, a marooned alien named Hah Re seeking refuge in the little village of Patience, Washington (that location shifts to Colorado in the TV show). Here, he assumes the role of a slightly-askew hometown physician who gets involved in a tangled local murder mystery.

Alan Tudyk portrays an extraterrestrial stuck on Earth in the new live-action Syfy TV series "Resident Alien" launching Jan. 27, 2021. (Image credit: Syfy)

"Resident Alien" first hit the shelves officially as a four-issue Dark Horse miniseries back in 2012, and has since delivered five more miniseries, with the most recent six-issue installment titled "Your Ride's Here" arriving this past November.

Sure, we've loved Tudyk's vocal performances in recent fare like the voice of King Candy in 2012's animated feature "Wreck-It Ralph" and the reprogrammed Imperial security droid K-2SO in 2016's "Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," but now we’ll be getting the full force of the witty actor’s comedic range in this comic book adaptation airing on Syfy.

Alan Tudyk as an alien in disguise in small-town America on Syfy's "Resident Alen." (Image credit: Syfy)

Syfy has released a new trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing Tudyk's offbeat performance as a masquerading creature trying to absorb and understand Earthlings’ bizarre culture while playing detective in a rural mountain town. Check out the trailer above and the clip below and tell us if you're psyched to see Tudyk back in the science fiction saddle!

Here's the official synopsis from Syfy:

"Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Also starring Sara Tomko ("Once Upon A Time"), Corey Reynolds ("The Closer"), Alice Wetterlund ("Silicon Valley") and Levi Fiehler ("Mars"), "Resident Alien" premieres on SYFY on Jan. 27, 2021 at 10 pm ET/PT.

