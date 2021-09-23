'Star Trek Fleet Command' warps from mobile to PC (with new exclusives)

The hit mobile game, "Star Trek Fleet Command" is boldly going where it has never gone before as its creator Scopely and Viacom CBS have made the game available for PC.

The purpose of the game is to explore, expand, exploit and exterminate, meaning that players can explore star systems in the Star Trek universe, complete missions, level up and battle other players within the game. With " Star Trek Fleet Command " coming to PC and the game becoming cross-platform, players will now have the opportunity for even more battles in space than before.

"Star Trek Fleet Command" will also feature cross-progression meaning players can seamlessly switch between the comfort of their PC to playing on their mobile without losing any progress.

Upon its initial release in 2018, the game was originally based on the "Kelvin Timeline" from the Star Trek cinematic universe, but has since introduced content from the hit series "Star Trek: Discovery" as well as The Next Generation and the original series.

Scopely and Viacom CBS released the game for PC on Sept. 20, which is free to download from the game's website . It's also free to download on your preferred app store too.

Players who download the game and play on PC will also have access to exclusive extras which include a resource bundle, cosmetic flair items to show off the style of their avatars if downloaded during launch week, deals for in-game purchases that can only be accessed by PC and the chance to win a Star Trek Fleet Command Borg Cube ATX Limited Special Edition battlestation to power up their adventures in the multiverse.

There's also a minute-long trailer for the PC launch which you can watch on YouTube .