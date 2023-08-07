Watch SpaceX launch 15 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight

By Mike Wall
published

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:57 p.m. ET tonight (Aug. 7).

SpaceX plans to launch 15 more of its Starlink internet satellites tonight (Aug. 7), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 11:57 p.m. EDT (8:57 p.m. local California time and 0357 GMT on Aug. 8). 

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin about five minutes before launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a batch of the company's Starlink broadband satellites on March 3, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If all goes according to plan tonight, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back for a landing on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You about 9.5 minutes after launch.

It will be the fifth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling the 15 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 14.5 minutes after liftoff.

This will be the second Starlink launch for SpaceX in as many days. A Falcon 9 lofted 22 of the satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida last night (Aug. 6).

SpaceX has now launched 4,903 Starlink spacecraft to date, and 4,530 of them are currently functional, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell

  • Classical Motion
    There's another batch. It's was true what was forecast at the beginning of the year. Not just space x...but all the others too. I have a question and it is not a mock. Does anyone have to do an impact statement on the environment this might effect? It's getting thick up there.
    Reply
  • billslugg
    US environmental laws only go as high as 100 km.
    There are 5 UN treaties that affect space activities.
    Those who launch are responsible for the damage their spacecraft does.
    There are no limits placed on number of spacecraft.
    There needs to be some upgrades I think.
    Reply