Watch SpaceX launch 49 Starlink internet satellites to orbit Monday after delay

Update for 11 am ET: SpaceX has delayed the launch of its next Starlink mission to Jan. 30, a one-day delay, to allow extra time for prelaunch checks. Liftoff is now set for Monday, Jan. 30, at 11:34 a.m. EST (8:34 a.m. PST, 1634 GMT).

SpaceX plans to launch another set of its Starlink broadband satellites to orbit on Monday (Jan. 30), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 49 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off Monday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:34 a.m. EST (1634 GMT; 8:34 a.m. local California time).

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company (opens in new tab). Coverage is expected to start about five minutes before launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for a record 15th time from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A on Dec. 17, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff for a touchdown on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.

It will be the seventh launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description (opens in new tab).

The rocket's upper stage will continue carrying the 49 Starlink spacecraft to low Earth orbit, deploying all of them one hour and 17 minutes after launch.

SpaceX has already launched nearly 3,800 Starlink satellites (opens in new tab), and the huge constellation will continue to grow for quite some time: The company has permission to loft 12,000 of the internet spacecraft and has applied for approval to deploy about 30,000 more on top of that.

Monday's liftoff will be the seventh of the year already for SpaceX, and the third Starlink mission of 2023. Though it's still very early, Elon Musk's company is on pace to break its single-year record of 61 orbital launches, which it set last year.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 11:10 a.m. ET on Jan. 29 with the new launch date of Jan. 30. Liftoff had been scheduled for Jan. 29, but SpaceX pushed things back a day to finish prelaunch checkouts (opens in new tab).