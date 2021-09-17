Indie artist's space-bound song features a New Jersey planetarium

Indie-pop artist Foxanne's new single, "I Could Go On," which is currently in orbit around Earth, highlights the contribution of a science center that continues to provide science education to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song flew to space Sept. 15 with the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in the personal playlist of mission pilot Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and science communicator who is befriended Foxanne during a simulated, or analog, Mars mission in 2020. (Full disclosure: Foxanne's real name is Chelsea Gohd, a senior writer at Space.com. The new single is not officially affiliated with Inspiration4's mission.)

The music video for the single, available on YouTube, was filmed in the Liberty Science Center's Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium in New Jersey, which is advertised as the biggest such facility in the western hemisphere. Foxanne hoped to highlight its service to the community during a difficult time, she told Space.com in a statement.

Related: SpaceX shows off its huge dome window on Dragon for private Inspiration4 spaceflight

"The planetarium and science center remain open despite growing COVID-19 concerns," Gohd said. Naturally, the New Jersey facility follows numerous safety protocols (including sanitation and physical distancing) and will adapt as required. The center reopened to the public during the Labor Day weekend and, as of Sept. 10, it requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors aged 12 and older.

"The planetarium has remained a science education resource throughout the pandemic," Gohd added, saying the music video shows "how it's incorporating even independent art to extend its reach."

The science center's mission is to encourage the forthcoming generation of scientists and engineers to pursue studies, and its CEO said that need is "more urgent than ever" due to COVID-19.

"We need to encourage kids who will grow up to cure diseases, discover distant planets, create life-changing technologies and lead us to a brighter future,” museum president and CEO Paul Hoffman said in a recent statement. "We're thrilled to be able to welcome learners of all ages back to LSC, where we can provide inspiring and entertaining learning experiences."

Space fans able to visit the museum in person may also enjoy visiting the replica of the Field Museum's Sue the T. Rex, which will be on-site with an interactive exhibition through January 2022. One of the real-life Sue's most famous digital moments was "managing" a Dungeons and Dragons game on Twitter in 2017 with other museum personalities. Chicago Magazine subsequently dubbed the popular campaign "Best Twitter use by a local dinosaur."

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.