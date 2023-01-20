SpaceX rocket creates eerie blue spiral in night sky over Hawaii: reports

A navigation satellite launched by SpaceX left a brief spiral visible over Hawaii, according to reports.

SpaceX sent a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) into space for the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:24 a.m. EST (1224 GMT). Shortly afterwards, the Subaru Telescope spotted a mesmerizing spiral shape overhead.

"The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite," Subaru Telescope (opens in new tab) officials from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan wrote in a tweet (opens in new tab). The missive also showcased an image of the spiral over their telescope atop Maunakea on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Citizen scientist and satellite tracker Scott Tilley, chiming in (opens in new tab) on the thread, said the position of the spiral was a close match for where the second stage Falcon 9 rocket was expected to be in the minutes after launch. (The first stage returned to Earth on a drone ship at sea.)

An eerie blue spiral seen over Hawaii following a SpaceX launch on Wednesday (Jan. 18). (Image credit: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)

On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawai`i. The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite.Watch the video:https://t.co/851Gz7VojV#SubaruTelescope pic.twitter.com/Np58fxpX9eJanuary 19, 2023 See more

It's far from the first time a similar glowing, circular feature was spotted after a SpaceX launch. People in locations as distant as New Zealand have seen such spirals overhead after Falcon 9 activity.

A zoomed-in view of the blue sky spiral over Hawaii on Jan. 18, 2023. (Image credit: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)

During past appearances of the spiral, space watchers have said the shape arises as the upper stage of the Falcon 9 vents unneeded fuel during its long descent into the ocean.

"The upper stage was probably spinning on its longest axis to stabilize flight orientation, hence the spiral shape," Spaceweather.com wrote (opens in new tab) of a June 2022 launch. "Similar spirals have been seen after previous Falcon 9 launches."

The Falcon 9 is known to leave behind many interesting patterns post-launch, such as "space jellyfish" in the predawn sky over Florida's Space Coast.

Those shapes happen when gas in the rocket engine's nozzles are at higher pressure than the atmosphere, and the gas is illuminated by sunlight, according to a past tweet (opens in new tab) from Chris Combs, a professor of aerodynamics and mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

SpaceX has sent five missions to space in the first 19 days of 2023. If they keep up this pace, the company would send 96 rockets aloft by the time the year closes, but weather and technical factors can always induce delays. In 2022, SpaceX had a record-setting 61 launches, nearly doubling its 2021 record of 31 liftoffs.

