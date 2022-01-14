SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket spotted from space before and after epic 105-satellite launch (images)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Jan. 12, 2022, one day before it launched on the 105-satellite Transporter-3 mission. This photo was captured from space by a SkySat satellite operated by the San Francisco-based company Planet.

SpaceX has some nice before-and-after photos to mark the 10th launch of one of its Falcon 9 rockets, thanks to a satisfied customer.

A Falcon 9 successfully delivered 105 satellites to orbit Thursday (Jan. 13), including 44 "SuperDove" cubesats for Planet, a San Francisco-based company that operates the world's biggest constellation of Earth-observing satellites.

The mission, called Transporter-3, marked the 10th launch of this particular Falcon 9's first stage — and its 10th landing as well. About nine minutes after lifting off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , the booster aced a soft touchdown just a few miles away from the launch pad, at SpaceX's Landing Zone 1.

And just for fun - a Planet SkySat captured video today of @SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster back on the ground after its 10th trip to space! pic.twitter.com/IWr1UQdLyzJanuary 14, 2022 See more

Planet managed to capture imagery from space of the Falcon 9 both pre- and post-flight using SkySats, spacecraft about the size of a mini fridge that are capable of resolving features as small as 20 inches (50 centimeters) on Earth's surface. (SuperDoves have a resolution of about 10 feet, or 3 meters, per pixel.)

One SkySat photo shows the Transporter-3 Falcon 9 standing at attention at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday (Jan. 12), one day before liftoff. And on Thursday, Planet posted on Twitter a SkySat video of the Falcon 9 first stage shortly after it touched down at Landing Zone 1.

Transporter-3 brought the total number of Planet satellites launched over the years to more than 500, the company said in another Thursday tweet .

Many of those spacecraft were lofted by SpaceX.

"We were thrilled to launch once again with SpaceX, who has now brought to orbit a total of 127 Planet satellites across eight launches," Planet co-founder and CEO Will Marshall wrote in a blog post Thursday . "This marks our first launch with SpaceX under our new multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement signed in 2021 ."

The 44 newly launched SuperDoves are joining an existing fleet of about 200 Planet satellites, Marshall added.