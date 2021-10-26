SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance arrives at rocket hangar in awesome photos

SpaceX's Endurance Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at the hangar ahead of the Crew-3 launch.

SpaceX's Endurance spacecraft has arrived at the hangar, ready for launch.

This Halloween (Oct. 31), SpaceX's latest crewed launch to the International Space Station will lift off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:21 a.m. EDT (0621 GMT). The mission will send four astronauts off on a six-month journey in space. Launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket, the crew will travel to the station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance.

Ahead of the liftoff, Endurance arrived at the hangar last night (Oct. 25) amidst final launch preparations. Below, you can see its arrival at the hangar in stunning new photos.

Live updates: Follow SpaceX's Crew-3 astronaut launch for NASA

The mission's commander, rookie NASA astronaut Raja Chari shared the photos on Twitter, stating "Endurance is in the hangar @NASAKennedy #Crew3 will be headed there tomorrow for roll out to meet our ride and get ready for our Halloween launch to join @NASA_Astronauts on the @Space_Station."

Crew-3 pilot and veteran NASA astronaut Thomas H. Marshburn shared the photo below of Endurance on Twitter.

"Endurance has arrived at the Hangar! We can't wait to ride this @SpaceX Dragon to the @Space_Station in a few days..." he said.

SpaceX's Endurance Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at the hangar ahead of the Crew-3 launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

While Endurance readies for launch, so does its crew. Crew-3 will see Marshburn launch alongside rookie NASA astronauts Chari and Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

The crew showcased their joy and excitement ahead of launch in some photos below.

Image 1 of 7 The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission for NASA strike a pose in their launch suits ahead of their Oct. 31, 2021 launch. They are: (from left) ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, mission specialist; NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, pilot; Raja Chari, commander; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 2 of 7 The Crew-3 astronauts pose for a group photo inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. They are: (from left) ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, mission specialist; NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, pilot; Raja Chari, commander; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 3 of 7 Crew-3 pilot Tom Marshburn poses for a inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 4 of 7 Crew-3 pilot Tom Marshburn poses for a portrait in his SpaceX-issued launch suit. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 5 of 7 Crew-3 mission commander Raja Chari of NASA poses for a portrait in his SpaceX launch suit. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 6 of 7 European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany. He'll make his first flight to space on SpaceX's Crew-3 flight for NASA. (Image credit: ESA) Image 7 of 7 NASA astronaut Kayla Barron, Crew-3 mission specialist, poses for a photo inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The four astronauts will spend six months aboard the space station living and working. You can follow them along on their journey and watch the crew launch live right here at Space.com.

Email Chelsea Gohd at cgohd@space.com or follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.