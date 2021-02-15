SpaceX delays Starlink satellite fleet launch due to bad weather

SpaceX postponed the launch of its next batch of Starlink internet satellites late Sunday (Feb. 14) due to bad weather.

A Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to launch 60 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:21 p.m. EST (0421 Feb. 15 GMT) before SpaceX made the call to stand down Sunday. The mission is now expected to launch a day later, on Monday night, SpaceX said in an update.

"Due to unfavorable weather tonight, now targeting Monday, February 15 at 10:59 p.m. EST for Falcon 9's launch of 60 Starlink satellites," SpaceX wrote in a Twitter update. As of Sunday, there as a 60% chance of good launch weather on Monday night.

You'll be able to watch the Starlink launch live here and on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of SpaceX. The webcast will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can also watch it directly via SpaceX.

The upcoming SpaceX launch follows on the heels of a Feb. 4 launch of 60 other Starlink satellites by the company, which now has over 1,000 of the satellites in orbit. It will be the sixth flight for this Falcon 9 rocket's first stage.

Visit Space.com Monday for complete coverage of SpaceX's next Starlink launch.

