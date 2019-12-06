In Photos: NASA Practices Emergency Astronaut Recovery with SpaceX, Boeing

In 2019, NASA practiced ways to extract astronauts from SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner space capsules. See photos of those very different emergency services here.

Up first was SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, a capsule designed to to launch astronauts into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket and then return to Earth by splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean. A SpaceX ship, the Go Searcher, would then retrieve the capsule and its astronaut crew.

Here, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (left) and Bob Behnken, who will fly aboard Demo-2 - the first crewed Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station - prepare to practice the retrieval process with SpaceX on Aug. 13, 2019.