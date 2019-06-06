'Space Racers' Contest Brings Grandparents' Apollo Memories to Kids

A new contest from the makers of the TV show "Space Racers" asks grandparents to share their Apollo memories.

The company behind " Space Racers ," a TV series for preschoolers, has opened a contest inviting grandparents to share their moon-landing memories with their grandchildren — and the public.

The grand-prize winners, a grandparent and up to four of their family members, will get to visit the Kennedy Space Center visitor center near Orlando, Florida, for a day this July to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. You can submit photos and Apollo 11 memories at www.spaceracers.com/apollo or on www.facebook.com/spaceracers .

"'Space Racers' has long used real-world space and science events, such as August 2017's total solar eclipse, to excite and engage children with the wonders of space," Space Racers LLC representatives said in a statement . "The 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 is a natural opportunity for young children to learn from their greatest teachers — their families."

Entries are open until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT (0359 GMT on July 2). "Space Racers" and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will work together to pick their 12 favorite memories from among the submissions. Then, the public will get to vote on the best of those 12 starting on July 8.

Several prizes will be available to finalists, including: