In 1st 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' trailer, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny battle the Goon Squad

Fans hoping to keep basketball passions alive this summer will be pleased to learn that Warner Bros. just dropped the first trailer for the live action-animated sequel to 1996's "Space Jam" for its 25th anniversary titled "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and it looks like a slam dunk of fun.

Arriving in theaters and HBO MAX on July 16, this highly-anticipated follow up stars Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James in a hoop-stuffing team up with Bugs Bunny and a roster of Looney Tunes characters as they try to rescue James' son who's sucked into a cyber world called the Warner 3000 "Server-verse."

Space and basketball collide again in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" launching in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here's the official synopsis:

"When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

"It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Influenced from Nike's clever "Hare Jordan" ads, the original film saw Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Bugs join forces with the Tune Squad to take down the Monstars, a squad of pint-sized aliens who stole the skills of numerous NBA all-stars.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Spike Lee's cousin) and showcases the dastardly Don Cheadle as the CGI humanoid Al G Rhythm and includes cameos by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

"Michael Jordan transcended sports," Lee told EW . "LeBron is arguably in that category. Now, there's probably no LeBron without Jordan, and I'm sure he would admit that. But he's a once-in-a-generation player. I love who LeBron is as a man, as an athlete, as an activist."

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" hit screens on July 16.

