We all know that interstellar flights, far away from the spectacular sights of planets and moons, need a little entertainment. Enter: flying hippos. The exhibit was (appropriately) called Hazardus Interstellar Perfessional Operations (or H.i.P.O.). The rocket, launch pad and hippos were the centerpiece exhibit of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which ran over two weekends: April 12 to 14, and April 19 to 21.

This spectacular "interstellar" exhibit took four months to assemble: The hippo-notizing performance art took place at an 80-foot (25-foot) tall rocket that stands just a little smaller than the real Mercury-Atlas launcher that hefted the first NASA astronauts into orbit in the 1960s.