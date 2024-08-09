Space Perspective unveils mothership boat for stratospheric balloon trips

Space Perspective has announced the completion of its new "marine spaceport" where its stratospheric balloons will take intrepid tourists to the edge of space.

The vessel, Marine Spaceport (MS) Voyager (named in commemoration of Voyager 1 interstellar probe mission), took two years to build. Space Perspective says it is the first-ever spaceport for human spaceflight that will be on open water, and will be located on the Space Coast of Florida.

The massive world-class powerhouse spans 294 feet (90 meters) long and is equipped to both launch and retrieve the spaceflight experience company's SpaceBalloons, pressurized modules that will transport travelers on a six-hour expedition to the edge of space.

"The capability to launch and retrieve the Neptune capsule at sea creates worldwide scalability along with an unprecedented closure of the routine operations safety case," Taber MacCallum, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, said in a press release. "We are proud to bring a new spaceflight capability to Port Canaveral and the Space Coast."

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune in a hangar at the company's Florida facility. (Image credit: Space Perspective via X)

The launch system includes a set of rollers that will assist in preparing the balloons for liftoff, moving them around while in the vertical position on the 200-foot (61-meter) deck. This will help minimize the launch footprint versus typical balloon launches by allowing them to take place without the assistance of aircraft carriers.

Space Perspective says the vessel also has extra maneuverability built with four generators and four engines, a Mission Control on its bridge, and support equipment for the capsule that will hang beneath its balloons, Spaceship Neptune , that can be used for both the launch and recovery process.

Space Perspective's MS Voyager mothership at sea. (Image credit: Space Perspective)

Following its launch and adventure to space and back, the final phase will be similar to water splashdowns of SpaceX Dragon capsules and originally from the Apollo era. After splashdown, Spaceship Neptune will be stabilized by fast boats and then hoisted up back onto MS Voyager by a 52-foot (16-meter) lifting frame.

Space Perspective says it is the world's first carbon-neutral company providing trips to the edge of space and is working toward making the trip to space more a reality than in the past. The company says their experience was created as a more pleasant way for explorers to experience the wonders of the edge of space without having to complete training or experience weightlessness.