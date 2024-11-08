Boom Supersonic's XB-1 jet sets new speed record during 7th test flight

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft set a new speed record during its latest test flight.

The Colorado company is working through a flight test program of the XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft, which completed its most recent test flight on Nov. 5. This was the seventh out of 10 planned subsonic test flights to confirm XB-1's performance and handling qualities before attempting to reach supersonic speeds.

During the Nov. 5 test flight, which lasted 55 minutes, XB-1 reached an altitude of 23,015 feet (7,015 meters) and a new top speed of 629 mph (1,012 kph). This means the aircraft reached Mach 0.82, marking a major milestone in its progress toward crossing the threshold of Mach 1 and breaking the sound barrier .

"XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft, continues to progress toward Mach 1," Boom Supersonic officials said in a statement releasing the results of the Nov. 5 test flight. "Flight seven focused on flutter envelope expansion and cockpit pressure testing in order to ensure safe performance and handling qualities as XB-1 approaches supersonic speeds and higher altitudes."

XB-1 took its maiden flight earlier this year, on March 22. The fastest the aircraft had traveled in prior test flights was Mach 0.69.

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 jet sits on a tarmac during flight testing. (Image credit: Boom Supersonic)

During XB-1's most recent flight, flutter excitement system (FES) tests were performed at Mach 0.7, 0.75, and 0.8. Flutter tests help ensure there are no undesirable interactions between the airflow around the vehicle and the structure of the aircraft at increasing speeds, according to the statement.

Having also reached its highest altitude yet, the team performed a final cockpit pressurization test at maximum pressure differential, demonstrating the aircraft is ready to proceed up to 30,000 ft (9,144 m) — the altitude at which XB-1 will fly when it reaches supersonic speeds, officials said.

"XB-1 continues to perform at progressively faster speeds and higher altitudes, expanding the flight envelope gradually to prepare the aircraft and team for breaking the sound barrier at Mach 1," Boom Supersonic officials said in the statement.