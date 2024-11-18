Pentagon UFO office testifies to US Senate on Tuesday. Watch it live here (video)

Watch live! Pentagon UFO office testifies to Senate emerging threats committee - YouTube Watch On

A U.S. Senate subcommittee will hear from the Pentagon's UFO office tomorrow, and you can watch live.

Director Jon T. Kosloski of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, will testify before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities on Tuesday (Nov. 19) starting at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT). A closed-door session off-limits to the public will be held prior to the open session, beginning at 3:15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT).

You can watch the hearing live at Space.com, courtesy of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

AARO's logo in front of the Pentagon. AARO's Latin motto translates roughly as "the universe is changing/our life is what our thoughts make of it." (Image credit: AARO/Wikimedia Commons)

The Department of Defense created AARO in July 2022 in order to serve as a "focal point for all UAP and UAP-related activities and may represent the Department for such activities," the Pentagon said at the time, in a statement.

AARO has already released its 2024 report, which covers sightings of UFOs (or UAP, as they're now known) between May 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024 as well as "all UAP reports from any previous time periods that were not included in an earlier report."

The document states that AARO received 757 total case reports during the period, 485 of which fell within the reporting timeframe. Of these cases, 118 were solved and another 174 are slated for closure pending a final review.

Still, many cases remain unsolved, and AARO continues to study them. However, the report notes that "AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The office's previous report, released in January 2023, came to similar conclusions.

AARO also concluded in the report that it has "no indication or confirmation" that UFO reports are "attributable to foreign adversaries."

AARO's latest findings might not sit well with some in the UFO/UAP community.

That's because, just last week, a quartet of high-profile witnesses — including a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, a former NASA associate administrator and a former U.S. counterintelligence officer — told the U.S. House of Representatives that a wide-ranging and long-running government conspiracy has, for decades, served to "hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos" from the American public.

We are "in the midst of a multi-decade, secretive arms race — one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars and hidden from our elected representatives and oversight bodies," one of the witnesses stated during the hearing.

AARO was specifically named as being complicit in the cover-up during this hearing. "AARO is unable, or perhaps unwilling, to bring forward the truth about the government's activities concerning UAPs," Representative Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) said during the hearing's opening remarks. "I'm disturbed that AARO itself lacks transparency; even its budget is kept from the public. So if there is no 'there' there, then why are we spending money on it? And by how much? Why the secrecy?"