Private probe will refuel Space Force satellites high above Earth on landmark 2026 mission

The U.S. arm of on-orbit services and logistics company Astroscale will attempt to refuel a pair of U.S. Space Force spacecraft in a daring and complex mission planned for 2026.

The mission, announced at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs on Tuesday (April 8), aims to pave the way for scalable refueling services in space and bring "added agility and operational flexibility for dynamic space operations" for the Space Force , Astroscale said in a statement.

Launch is scheduled for summer 2026. Astroscale's 660-pound (300 kilograms) APS-R Refueler spacecraft will head for the geostationary belt (GEO), around 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above Earth's equator.

Positioned slightly above GEO, it will target one of two U.S. Space Force Tetra-5 satellites due to be launched next year, and attempt to dock with the spacecraft. The Refueler will then transfer hydrazine propellant to the target satellite from a refillable tank.

Related: Wow! Private space-junk probe snaps historic photo of discarded rocket in orbit

Both spacecraft will be traveling around 6,870 mph (11,050 kph) in orbit, requiring exquisite guidance, propulsion and sensor systems to safely approach and dock.

That's not all. The mission includes a partnership with startup Orbit Fab . The Tetra-5 satellites will carry Orbit Fab's Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI), which will facilitate refueling. After docking with and refueling a Tetra-5 spacecraft, APS-R will back off, scan for leaks, then head to an Orbit Fab fuel depot to collect more propellant. APS-R will then travel to a second, currently undisclosed spacecraft for another rendezvous, docking and refueling test.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're changing the reality of what's possible," Ron Lopez, president of Astroscale U.S., said in the statement . "This mission proves that in-space logistics does not have to be years away. We're a focused team with one goal: deliver and operate an operational prototype spacecraft for the Space Force."

Astroscale is also making strides in active debris removal with the ADRAS-J orbital inspection mission, which last year got up close to a spent rocket stage . The company also launched the ELSA-d mission in 2021.

Astroscale's APS-R Refueler will not be the first spacecraft to attempt to dock with and extend the life of another spacecraft. Northrop Grumman has tested life-extension services for satellites with its Mission Extension Vehicle-1 and Mission Extension Vehicle-2 flights in recent years. China meanwhile launched its own Shijian 25 test refueler and mission extension spacecraft in January.