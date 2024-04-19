Private space-junk probe to conduct up-close inspection of spent rocket stage

A space-junk removal satellite launched for Japanese company Astroscale has completed rendezvous maneuvers with its target and is commencing a proximity operations phase in which it will approach the other spacecraft.

The Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite launched on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket on Feb. 18. It aims to get up close and analyze a Japanese H-2A rocket upper stage that launched the GOSAT Earth observation satellite in 2009, and in doing so, test technologies and operations for approaching and monitoring debris objects

ADRAS-J is now within several hundred kilometers of its target and has started using Angles-Only Navigation, a navigation method to estimate relative position and velocity through the spacecraft on-board cameras.

Related: Rocket Lab launches ADRAS-J space junk inspection satellite for Astroscale (video)

The company states that the test is a major milestone in the mission objective of demonstrating rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).

"Starting Angles Only Navigation is a huge milestone for the ADRAS-J mission, highlighting the expertise and teamwork among Astroscale teams in Japan, the UK, and the U.S.," said Eijiro Atarashi, ADRAS-J Project Manager at Astroscale Japan, in a statement .

"This brings us one step closer to further advancing our RPO capabilities and our understanding of space debris, reinforcing our commitment to the sustainable development of space."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ADRAS-J is currently in a 347 x 383 miles (558 x 617 kilometers) orbit. Following the proximity approach phase, ADRAS-J will attempt to execute a fly-around of the 11 meters long and four meters in diameter [36 by 13 feet] upper stage, capturing crucial images and data to assess the rocket body's movement and condition of the structure, according to Astroscale.

The 330-pound (150 kilograms) spacecraft is part of an orbital debris removal program backed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for Phase I of its Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration program.

The data and operations experience from ADRAS-J aims to assist the later removal of spunk junk, an issue that threatens the sustainable use of orbital space above the Earth .