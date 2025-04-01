NASA's X-59 'quiet' supersonic jet aces key 'cruise control' test ahead of 1st flight

News
By published

"This test confirmed that all components — software, mechanical linkages, and control laws — work together as intended."

a pointy-nosed white supersonic jet sits on a gray runway under a dusky sky
NASA's new X-59 supersonic jet sits on the runway at Lockheed Martin Skunkworks in Palmdale, California. (Image credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation/Gary Tice)

NASA's new X-59 supersonic jet is a step closer to flight after passing an important ground test in March.

Known as "engine speed hold," the test ensured that the X-59 can maintain a specific speed when it flies for the first time later this year.

"Engine speed hold is essentially the aircraft's version of cruise control," Paul Dees, NASA's X-59 deputy propulsion lead at Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, said in a statement. "The pilot engages speed hold at their current speed, then can adjust it incrementally up or down as needed."

The X-59 team tested the "cruise control" function earlier as an isolated system. But an aircraft's many systems must work in harmony during flight. For this recent test, the team used the speed hold after integrating it more widely into the X-59's avionics system.

Related: NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic jet clears 'major hurdle' ahead of 1st flight (photos)

"We needed to verify that speed hold worked not just within the engine itself but as part of the entire aircraft system," Dees said. "This test confirmed that all components — software, mechanical linkages, and control laws — work together as intended."

NASA and Lockheed Martin have been working on the X-59 for a while. It was developed under NASA's Quesst (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) program. The aircraft is designed to hit supersonic speeds without creating an audible sonic boom, a typical side effect of supersonic flight.

Because sonic booms are disruptive, supersonic flight is prohibited over populated areas in the U.S. The quiet X-59 could therefore advance the goal of flying at supersonic speeds across the country.

In February, NASA and Lockheed Martin conducted electromagnetic interference tests on the X-59. The test made sure that the aircraft's onboard sensors, radio and navigation equipment all worked without interfering with each other.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  NASA unveils its revolutionary X-59 Quesst 'quiet' supersonic jet (photos, video)

 — NASA will fly F-15s through supersonic shock waves behind its experimental X-59 jet

 — NASA's new supersonic X-59 jet hits the afterburner (photos)

In January, the X-59 team tested the aircraft's afterburner, which injects more fuel into the jet engine's hot exhaust. This test verified engine performance, to ensure that the X-59 can meet the requirements for supersonic speed.

This latest test confirmed that the X-59 can cruise at a precise speed, which frees up the pilot to do other work during the flight. NASA said that cruising speed is also important for pilot safety.

"The pilot is going to be very busy during first flight, ensuring the aircraft is stable and controllable," Dees said. "Having speed hold offload some of that workload makes first flight that much safer."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech robots
a sleek silver contraption holds a prism of sorts pointed downward.

Star Catcher sends electricity across NFL football field in key space power-beaming test (photos)
MacBook Pro 2024 M4 on a purple space.com background with a deals icon

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for astronomers and it's just hit its lowest-ever price
a red dot next to a star-shaped icon

Scientists used JWST instruments 'wrong' on purpose to capture direct images of exoplanets
See more latest
Most Popular
a red dot next to a star-shaped icon
Scientists used JWST instruments 'wrong' on purpose to capture direct images of exoplanets
an eruptive solar flare is fired off from the sun.
Sun unleashes powerful M5.6 solar flare and Earth is in the firing line — are auroras incoming?
A side by side image of Uranus from 2015 and 2022. It looks slightly different.
2 decades of Hubble Space Telescope data track changing seasons on Uranus
SpaceX launches the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles on March 31, 2025.
SpaceX launches private Fram2 astronauts on historic spaceflight over Earth's poles
Isar Aerospace&#039;s Spectrum rocket crashed and exploded during its first-ever flight, on March 30, 2025.
Watch a private German rocket explode during 1st orbital launch attempt from European soil (video)
The world&#039;s largest rocket launches into a blue sky on SpaceX&#039;s Flight 7.
FAA closes investigation into SpaceX Starship Flight 7 explosion
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 31, 2025.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit on 1st half of spaceflight doubleheader (video, photos)
colorful wisps of gas are visible against swirling green auroras in the night sky
NASA launches rockets into auroras, creating breathtaking lights in Alaskan skies (photos)
A camera stands on a tripod looking at a vibrant red sunrise with water below.
What it was like to experience the sunrise solar eclipse in New Brunswick
SpaceX rolls out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles. Photo posted on X on March 29, 2025.
SpaceX Fram2 1st polar astronaut mission: Live updates