Watch Blue Origin launch 'Space Gal' Emily Calandrelli, 5 others on tourism flight Nov. 22

Blue Origin will launch its ninth space tourism flight on Friday morning (Nov. 22).

The mission — known as NS-28, because it will be the 28th launch overall of Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle — is scheduled to lift off from the company's West Texas spaceport during a window that opens at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT; 9:30 a.m. local time in Texas).

Blue Origin will stream the launch live, beginning 30 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the action here on Space.com, courtesy of Blue Origin, as well as on the company's website. The stream will also be simulcast on the Space.com YouTube channel, VideoFromSpace.

The flight will last a little more than 10 minutes from liftoff to the soft parachute landing of the New Shepard crew capsule.

In that time, the crew aboard NS-28 will experience several minutes of weightlessness while being treated to views of Earth against the blackness of space.

Related: 'The Space Gal' Emily Calandrelli opens up about her coming Blue Origin flight (interview)

The six crewmembers for NS-28, Blue Origin's next suborbital space tourism mission. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

The six-person NS-28 crew includes Emily Calandrelli, who's known as "The Space Gal." Calandrelli is an MIT-educated engineer, best-selling author and science communicator who hosted the Netflix show "Emily's Wonder Lab," as well as "Emily's Science Lab" on YouTube. She'll fly as a Citizen Astronaut Program (CAP) Ambassador for the nonprofit organization Space For Humanity.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joining Calandrelli on New Shepard are repeat Blue Origin customers Marc and Sharon Hagle, a married couple who also flew on the NS-20 in March 2022, James (J.D.) Russell, Henry (Hank) Wolfond, and Austin Litteral, who won his seat in a corporate-sponsored giveaway.