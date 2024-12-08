SpaceX launches 23 Starlink internet satellites from Florida

SpaceX launched another batch of its broadband satellites from Florida early Sunday morning (Dec. 8).
A Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 Starlink spacecraft, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday at 12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT).
The rocket's first stage came down for a landing on the SpaceX droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after launch as planned.
It was the second liftoff and touchdown for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, successfully deployed the 23 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) as planned.
Related: Starlink satellite train: how to see and track it in the night sky
Sunday morning's launch was the 123rd Falcon 9 liftoff of the year. Nearly 70% of these missions have been devoted to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, the largest network of satellites ever assembled.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
LEO currently houses more than 6,800 operational Starlink spacecraft, about 350 of which are capable of beaming service directly to cellphones.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.