Watch Rocket Lab launch radar imaging satellite to orbit tonight

News
By published

"The Lightning God Reigns" mission is scheduled to lift off today (March 14) at at 8 p.m. ET.

a black and white rocket launches into a cloudy sky
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches the second of two cubesats for NASA's PREFIRE climate mission from New Zealand on June 4, 2024. (Image credit: Rocket Lab via X)

Rocket Lab will launch a private radar imaging satellite to orbit tonight (March 14), and you can watch the action live

An Electron vehicle carrying a single satellite for the Japan-based Earth-imaging company iQPS is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site today, during a two-hour window that opens at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT and 1 p.m. local New Zealand time on March 15).

Rocket Lab will stream the action live, beginning 30 minutes before launch. Space.com will carry the company's stream if, as expected, it is made available.

Today's mission, which Rocket Lab calls "The Lightning God Reigns," will send the QPS-SAR-9 satellite to a circular orbit 357 miles (575 kilometers) above Earth.

As its name suggests, QPS-SAR-9 will use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to study its home planet.

"The spacecraft will join iQPS' growing Earth-imaging constellation that delivers high-resolution monitoring from specific locations every 10 minutes," Rocket Lab wrote in a mission description.

"'The Lightning God Reigns' is the first of eight upcoming launches for iQPS across 2025 and 2026 to build out iQPS' constellation, and follows the Company's earlier successful mission for iQPS launched in December 2023," Rocket Lab added.

Related: Rocket Lab launches 5 IoT satellites on landmark 50th mission (video)

Related stories:

Rocket Lab launches new NASA solar sail tech to orbit (video, photos)

Rocket Lab launches private Earth-observing radar satellite to orbit (video, photos)

Rocket Lab launches 5 'Internet of Things' satellites to orbit (video)

"The Lightning God Reigns" will be the third mission of 2025 for Electron, a 59-foot-tall (18 meters) rocket designed to give small satellites dedicated rides to space.

Electron's fourth flight of the year will come in quick succession, if all goes to plan: Rocket Lab aims to launch five satellites for France-based "Internet of Things" company Kinéis on Monday (March 17).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight
Relativity Space&#039;s Terran 1 rocket successfully blasted off for its test flight but malfunctioned three minutes after liftoff.

Former Google chief Eric Schmidt takes the reins at rocket startup Relativity Space
Screenshot from a video of the March 2 touchdown of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was captured by the onboard NASA payload SCALPSS.

Watch moon dust fly as private Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down (video)
Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker

These Funko Pop! Star Wars figures are highly collectable and have a big discount at Walmart and Best Buy
See more latest
Most Popular
Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker
These Funko Pop! Star Wars figures are highly collectable and have a big discount at Walmart and Best Buy
This collage of images from the Flame Nebula shows a near-infrared light view from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on the left, while the two insets at the right show the near-infrared view taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope investigates the origins of 'failed stars' in the Flame Nebula
An illustration of two bright stars in the middle of a large disk of matter.
How an astronomer accidentally found a star stuck in a cosmic waltz
A person at a crowded protest holds a sign that says SAVE NOAA
'Their loss diminishes us all': Scientists emphasize how Trump's mass NOAA layoffs endanger the world
sequence of images of the lunar eclipse over a castle
Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon"
Relativity Space&#039;s Terran 1 rocket successfully blasted off for its test flight but malfunctioned three minutes after liftoff.
Former Google chief Eric Schmidt takes the reins at rocket startup Relativity Space
Tom Hanks joins Apollo and Artemis astronauts for a photo at Space Center Houston
Tom Hanks at 'Moonwalkers' film premiere predicts getting busy on moon
Lilo from Lilo and Stitch (2025)
The 1st full live-action 'Lilo and Stitch' trailer just dropped and fine, we admit it: it looks fantastic (video)
Screenshot from a video of the March 2 touchdown of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was captured by the onboard NASA payload SCALPSS.
Watch moon dust fly as private Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down (video)
a small moon is silhouetted against a planet in the light blue hue of near-infrared
ESA's Hera probe trains its cameras at Mars' moon Deimos | Space photo of the day March 13, 2025