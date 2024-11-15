Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket to launch AST SpaceMobile's huge BlueBird smartphone satellites

An artist's illustration of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket in flight.

AST SpaceMobile, a startup with plans for a direct-to-cellphone satellite service constellation, has chosen Blue Origin to launch some of its next-gen satellites.

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket — which is currently undergoing preparations in Florida for its first-ever liftoff — and "existing launch vehicles" will together loft up to around 60 Block 2 BlueBird satellites across 2025 and 2026, according to a Nov. 14 statement . New Glenn will be capable of launching eight BlueBirds at a time, the statement adds.

"New Glenn's performance and unprecedented capacity within its 7-meter [23 feet] fairing enables us to deploy more of our Block 2 BlueBird satellites in orbit, helping provide continuous cellular broadband service coverage across some of the most in-demand cellular markets globally," Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile's founder, chairman and CEO, said in a Blue Origin statement .

An artist's illustration of an AST SpaceMobile BlueBird mobile broadband satellite for smartphone connectivity. (Image credit: AST SpaceMobile)

New Glenn stands 270 feet (82 meters) tall in its two-stage version and more than 313 feet (95 m) tall in its three-stage version. It is named for the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn .

Related: SpaceX launches 5 giant BlueBird smartphone satellites for AST SpaceMobile, lands rocket (video)

AST SpaceMobile saw its first five operational satellites launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September. The five 3,300-pound (1,500 kilograms) BlueBird spacecraft are part of a plan for up to 168 satellites to provide connectivity accessible directly by everyday smartphones.

New Glenn will be launching larger, Block 2 BlueBird satellites into low Earth orbit . While the first BlueBirds featured large communications arrays, each about 700 square feet (65 square m) in size, the new satellites will boast giant 2,400-square-foot (223 square m) arrays. The new satellites are designed to deliver up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the BlueBird satellites already in orbit today.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's an honor to support AST SpaceMobile's deployment of their next-generation BlueBird satellites, which will expand connectivity across the globe and positively impact many lives," Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said in the company's statement. "New Glenn is purpose-built for these kinds of innovative and ambitious missions."

Texas-based AST SpaceMobile's global service will initially target key markets such as the United States, Europe, Japan, the U.S. government and other strategic markets, according to the company.