Floating blue-eyed robot keeps watch on the ISS: Space photo of the day
Looking like a soccer ball with glowing blue eyes, the Japanese Experiment Module Internal Ball Camera-2 is put to test aboard the International Space Station.
What's black and white and can see you when you float? Japan's Internal Ball Camera-2: an experimental free-flying robot designed to take photos and video of the astronauts onboard the International Space Station while they are going about their day-to-day activities.
Why is this amazing?
Who wouldn't want their own robotic photographer just hovering by waiting to capture your activities as you work in space?
Rather than have to spend time adjusting settings and re-positioning the camera so ground controllers can see what the astronauts are doing in orbit, the Internal Ball Camera-2 (or Int-Ball2) can automate that process, freeing the crew members to focus on their work.
How does it know where to go?
The Int-Ball2 is remotely operated by controllers with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Earth, but is also equipped with an Epson-designed inertial measurement unit (IMU) that when used in collaboration with a visual location and mapping system, enables the ball to maintain its orientation and navigate through the space station.
These onboard systems also allow Int-Ball2 to autonomously dock to its battery charging station.
Where can I learn more?
You can read about the first generation Int-Ball that was deployed in 2017.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
