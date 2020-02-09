Solar Orbiter: The US-European mission to explore the sun's poles in photos
This Sunday (Feb. 9), Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed to observe the sun in incredible, scorching detail, will launch to our star to try and solve some solar mysteries.
The spacecraft will launch atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida this Sunday at 11:03 p.m. EST (0403 GMT on Feb. 10). The $1.5 billion craft, which is a joint collaborative venture between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), will give scientists the first-ever good look at our sun's poles.
Scientists hope that these new observations will allow them to solve some long standing mysteries about the sun. The 3,970-lb. (1,800 kg) spacecraft will fly by Venus and Earth several times to swing into a unique orbit around the sun to make these observations.
As we get excited for Solar Orbiter to launch to space, check out some of the most incredible images of the solar-bound craft.
This labeled diagram shows Solar Orbiter's scientific instruments.
This illustration shows what Solar Orbiter might look like during its gravity assist flyby of Earth.
This illustration shows what Solar Orbiter might look like as it flies by Venus.
Solar Orbiter arrived aboard an Antonov An-124 cargo plane at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch and Landing Facility on Nov. 1, 2019.
The booster of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket which will launch the Solar Orbiter spacecraft on Feb. 9, 2020.
Solar Orbiter is on a work stand for processing inside Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville, Florida on Jan. 16, 2020.
Solar Orbiter being loaded with propellants during processing activities inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida.
Both halves of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V payload fairing are joined around Solar Orbiter in the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, on Jan. 20, 2020.
A peek inside inside of the United Launch Alliance payload fairing as it's being put around Solar Orbiter on Jan. 20, 2020.
Solar Orbiter prepares for encapsulation in the United Launch Alliance Atlas V payload fairing inside the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, on Jan. 20, 2020.
From above, you can see the United Launch Alliance Atlas V payload fairing, containing the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, is hoisted up by crane at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Jan. 31, 2020.
Members of the Goddard Space Flight Center Solar Orbiter Collaboration Project Office, along with Launch Services Program’s (LSP) Jim Behling (back left), launch site integration manager, pose in front of the Solar Orbiter spacecraft inside the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida.
An artist's illustration of the ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft's mission to study the sun's polar regions.
