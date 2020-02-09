Solar Orbiter: The US-European mission to explore the sun's poles in photos

This Sunday (Feb. 9), Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed to observe the sun in incredible, scorching detail, will launch to our star to try and solve some solar mysteries.

The spacecraft will launch atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida this Sunday at 11:03 p.m. EST (0403 GMT on Feb. 10). The $1.5 billion craft, which is a joint collaborative venture between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), will give scientists the first-ever good look at our sun's poles.