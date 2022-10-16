China's Shenzhou 14 astronauts snap stunning photos of Earth, the moon and more

Airglow above the Earth captured in an image taken by Chen Dong.

China's Shenzhou 14 astronauts have been busy testing a new space station module, conducting spacewalks and carrying out experiments — but they've also found time to take some spectacular photos.

China's human spaceflight agency, CMSA, released the photographs taken by the astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station during their ongoing mission, which launched June 3.

Images taken by Cmdr. Chen Dong show one of the station's flexible solar arrays against a backdrop of nighttime cities shining from Earth below, and another photo captures the airglow above our planet that results when sunlight interacts with atoms and molecules in Earth's atmosphere .

Liu Yang, whose previous mission to space back in 2012 made her China's first woman in orbit , also snapped some pictures, including one of a full moon above Earth. Photos taken by Cai Xuzhe on his first trip to space include an image of Hainan island, just off the Chinese mainland, from where the Tiangong modules launched, and a tomato plant sprouting aboard the station.

Image 1 of 9 The moon hanging above the Earth's atmosphere, taken by Chen Dong. (Image credit: CMSA ) A tomato plant growing aboard the Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CMSA ) A full, distant moon imaged above Earth, taken by Liu Yang. (Image credit: CMSA ) Astronaut Chen Dong posing with a Chinese flag aboard the Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CMSA ) The flexibility of Tiangong's solar arrays is evident in this image showing a nighttime city down on Earth. (Image credit: CMSA ) Astronaut Liu Yang posing with a Chinese flag aboard the Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CMSA ) Earth's lights seen from the Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CMSA ) Astronaut Cai Xuzhe posing with a Chinese flag aboard the Tiangong space station. (Image credit: CMSA ) A view of clouds and sea framed by the outline of a Tiangong window. (Image credit: CMSA )

Shenzhou 14 is the third crewed mission to Tiangong. During the first, Shenzhou 12, astronauts also returned stunning images .

The Shenzhou 14 crew is scheduled to receive a new visitor later this month, when the third and final module for Tiangong is launched. The Mengtian module will complete the planned T-shaped orbital outpost.

The crewmembers are expected to stay in orbit until sometime in December, when they will welcome the incoming Shenzhou 15 mission astronauts and carry out China's first-ever crew handover.