Russian Proton Rocket Sends Satellite Into Orbit in Christmas Eve Launch

Russia's space agency Roscosmos sent a new satellite into orbit in a dazzling Christmas Eve launch today (Dec. 24). It's mission: to study Earth's weather from above.
A Proton rocket launched the new satellite, called Electro-L 3, into orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 7:03 a.m. EST (1203 GMT), though it was 3:03 p.m. in the afternoon at the spaceport in Central Asia.
Related: The Greatest Spaceflight Moments of 2019
More: How Russia's Proton Rocket Works (Infographic)
The Electro-L 3 satellite is the third weather observatory of its kind for Russia's Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (known as Rosgidromet). The spacecraft is a geostationary satellite designed to track weather over one specific part of Earth for Russian weather officials.
The first Electro-L satellite (No. 1) launched in 2011, with the second following in 2015.
- Kaboom! The Biggest Space Bloopers of 2019
- 10 Things That Blasted Through Space in 2019
- The 10 Must-See Skywatching Events to Look for in 2020
Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.